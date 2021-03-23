Special Weather Statement issued March 23 at 4:39PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 438 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Ocotillo Wells, or 12 miles south of Salton City,

moving southeast at 26 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to 1 mile will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Ocotillo Wells.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 13.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 31 and 49.