Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 12:15PM PDT until March 24 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts 55 mph in the foothills
and coastal slopes of the Santa Ana mountains and gusts to 65
mph, isolated gusts to 70 mph, on the coastal slopes of the San
Bernardino mountains expected.
* WHERE…Portions of San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-
The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana
Mountains and Foothills and portions of Orange County Inland
Areas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be below the Cajon
Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
