Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 12:47AM PDT until March 24 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…From 3 PM PDT /3 PM MST/ Tuesday to 3 PM PDT /3 PM MST/

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Wave heights of 1 to 3 feet will be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should

use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong

winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and

hazardous…and may result in high waves which may tip or

swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety…avoid the open

waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.