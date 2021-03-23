Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 6:04AM MDT until March 24 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Chiriaco Summit, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree
National Park and Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Those camping
in Joshua Tree National Park should make preparations for very
windy conditions.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.