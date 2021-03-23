Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 6:15AM PDT until March 24 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The overnight wind advisory was allowed to
expire on time with winds decreasing below advisory levels.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.