Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 9:43PM PDT until March 24 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts 55 mph in the foothills

and coastal slopes of the Santa Ana mountains and gusts to 65

mph, isolated gusts to 70 mph, on the coastal slopes of the

San Bernardino mountains expected.

* WHERE…Portions of San Bernardino and Riverside County

Valleys- The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains,

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and portions of Orange

County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be below the Cajon

Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.