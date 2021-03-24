Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 1:23PM PDT until March 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 11 PM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Difficult travel for high profile vehicles. Low visibilities in
the deserts from blowing dust and sand.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain winds increasing tonight,
surfacing in the deserts Thursday. Strongest winds most likely
in the Riverside and San Diego County Mountains where gusts to
65 mph are most likely.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments