Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 2:35AM PDT until March 24 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Bernardino

County Mountains and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds strongest after sunrise, subsiding in

the afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.