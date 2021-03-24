Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 2:35AM PDT until March 24 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Bernardino
County Mountains and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until noon PDT today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds strongest after sunrise, subsiding in
the afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.