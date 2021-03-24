Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 3:03PM MDT until March 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind
Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45-50
mph.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern
Imperial County, Western Imperial County, Imperial Valley,
Chiriaco Summit, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility
from blowing dust. Difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
Comments