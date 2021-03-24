Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 5:50AM PDT until March 24 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In

California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Havasu

and Fort Mohave.

* WHEN…From 3 PM PDT /3 PM MST/ this afternoon to 3 PM PDT /3

PM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These winds will create very choppy waters

and generate large waves which could capsize or swamp small

craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.