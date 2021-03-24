Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 5:50AM PDT until March 24 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In
California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Havasu
and Fort Mohave.
* WHEN…From 3 PM PDT /3 PM MST/ this afternoon to 3 PM PDT /3
PM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These winds will create very choppy waters
and generate large waves which could capsize or swamp small
craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.