Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 9:02PM PDT until March 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph possible along the ridges and
upper desert slopes/canyons of the San Diego County Mountains as
well as below the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 11 PM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Difficult travel for high profile vehicles. Low visibilities in
the deserts from blowing dust and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.