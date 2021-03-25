Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 12:38PM PDT until March 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph in the northern Coachella

Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass, and along the desert

slopes of the San Diego County mountains.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Low visibilities in the deserts from blowing dust and sand.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.