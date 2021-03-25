Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 2:30PM PDT until March 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts. In California, Western
Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Hazardous driving conditions due to dangerous
crosswinds and blowing dust possible along Interstate 15 and
Interstate 40.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.