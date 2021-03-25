Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 3:04PM PDT until March 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 65 to 75 mph near and below the San
Gorgonio Pass, along the I-8 corridor through the San Diego County
mountains, and along the desert slopes of the mountains.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low
visibility at times in the deserts from blowing dust and sand.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sudden and strong crosswinds will pose a
hazard to high profile vehicles traveling along the I-8 in the
San Diego County mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.