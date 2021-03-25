Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 3:04PM PDT until March 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 65 to 75 mph near and below the San

Gorgonio Pass, along the I-8 corridor through the San Diego County

mountains, and along the desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low

visibility at times in the deserts from blowing dust and sand.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sudden and strong crosswinds will pose a

hazard to high profile vehicles traveling along the I-8 in the

San Diego County mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.