Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 5:14AM PDT until March 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts. In California, Western
Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Hazardous driving conditions due to dangerous crosswinds and
blowing dust possible along Interstate 15 and Interstate 40.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
