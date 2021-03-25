Wind Advisory issued March 25 at 5:14AM PDT until March 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts. In California, Western

Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Hazardous driving conditions due to dangerous crosswinds and

blowing dust possible along Interstate 15 and Interstate 40.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.