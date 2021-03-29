Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 1:06AM PDT until March 30 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 2 AM PDT /2 AM MST/ to 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect dangerous boating conditions due to high winds
and waves. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when
venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will
make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result in high
waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Use extra caution
when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
Secure outdoor objects.
