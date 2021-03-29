Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 12:46PM PDT until March 31 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to 2 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be near and below the
Cajon Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
