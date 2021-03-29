Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 1:35PM PDT until March 30 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 2 AM PDT /2 AM MST/ to 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect dangerous boating conditions due to high
winds and waves. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.