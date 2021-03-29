Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 8:10PM PDT until March 31 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to 2 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be near and below the

Cajon Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.