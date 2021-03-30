Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 1:18PM PDT until March 31 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds near and below the Cajon
Pass and the San Gorgonio Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.