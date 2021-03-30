Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 1:18PM PDT until March 31 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains,
San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Riverside County, strongest winds
near and below the San Gorgonio pass in the Inland Empire.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

