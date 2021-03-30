Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 12:57PM PDT until March 30 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Expect dangerous boating conditions due to high

winds and waves. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.