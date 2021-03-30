Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 2:54AM PDT until March 31 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds near and below the Cajon

Pass and the San Gorgonio Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.