Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 2:54AM PDT until March 31 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains,
San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Riverside County, strongest winds near
and below the San Gorgonio pass in the Inland Empire.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
