Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 9:07PM PDT until March 31 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains,

San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Riverside County, strongest winds

near and below the San Gorgonio pass in the Inland Empire.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.