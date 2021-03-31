Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 2:22AM PDT until March 31 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, San Diego County
Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds near and below the Cajon
and San Gorgonio Passes and in San Diego County from the coastal
slopes of the mountains into the adjacent inland valleys.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.