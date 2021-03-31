Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 2:22AM PDT until March 31 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, San Diego County

Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds near and below the Cajon

and San Gorgonio Passes and in San Diego County from the coastal

slopes of the mountains into the adjacent inland valleys.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.