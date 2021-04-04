Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 1:28PM PDT until April 6 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley and San
Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles. Blowing sand
and dust could severely restrict visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
