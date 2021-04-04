Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 1:28PM PDT until April 6 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph in the passes and along the desert-
facing slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
