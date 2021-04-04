Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 1:28PM PDT until April 6 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 70 mph in the passes and along the desert-

facing slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.