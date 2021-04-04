Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 1:49PM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible.
Patchy blowing dust is also possible.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert including Barstow, the Eastern
Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty west winds could cause driving hazards for high
profile vehicles traveling along Interstate 15. Patchy blowing
gust could reduce driving visibility. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments