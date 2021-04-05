Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 1:35PM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert and Western

Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty west winds could cause driving hazards for high

profile vehicles traveling along Interstate 15. Patchy blowing

gust could reduce driving visibility. Tree limbs could be blown

down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.