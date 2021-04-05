Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 1:41PM PDT until April 6 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected late this
afternoon through this evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.