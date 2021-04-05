Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 4:54AM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph

possible. Patchy blowing dust is also possible.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert including Barstow, the Eastern

Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty west winds could cause driving hazards for

high profile vehicles traveling along Interstate 15. Patchy

blowing gust could reduce driving visibility. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.