Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 4:54AM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph
possible. Patchy blowing dust is also possible.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert including Barstow, the Eastern
Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty west winds could cause driving hazards for
high profile vehicles traveling along Interstate 15. Patchy
blowing gust could reduce driving visibility. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.