Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 3:21AM PDT until April 6 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually subside through the

morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.