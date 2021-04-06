Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 3:21AM PDT until April 6 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually subside through the
morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.