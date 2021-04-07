Wind Advisory issued April 7 at 2:48AM PDT until April 8 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San

Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be along and near

the desert slopes of the mountains and in the northern Coachella

Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.