Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 2:40AM PDT until April 9 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds are expected to be strongest through sunrise,
then again this evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.