Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 2:40AM PDT until April 9 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds are expected to be strongest through sunrise,

then again this evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.