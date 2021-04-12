Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 1:48PM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…11 am to 10 pm Tuesday.
* WIND…West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that start will likely spread rapidly due to
strong winds and very dry conditions. Outdoor burning is highly
discouraged. The main threat for San Bernardino County is in the
western and northern portions of the county.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
