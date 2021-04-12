Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 1:47PM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 10 PM

PDT /10 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* TIMING…Wind will increase late morning Tuesday, peaking during

the mid afternoon hours and continuing through the evening.

* WINDS…Winds of 25 to 35 mph will be common with occasional

gusts to 55 mph.

* IMPACTS…Locally damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. There will be

reduced visibility in areas prone to blowing dust.

A Wind Advisory means strong winds gusting over 40 mph can make

driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use

extra caution.