Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 1:47PM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 10 PM
PDT /10 PM MST/ Tuesday.
* TIMING…Wind will increase late morning Tuesday, peaking during
the mid afternoon hours and continuing through the evening.
* WINDS…Winds of 25 to 35 mph will be common with occasional
gusts to 55 mph.
* IMPACTS…Locally damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. There will be
reduced visibility in areas prone to blowing dust.
A Wind Advisory means strong winds gusting over 40 mph can make
driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use
extra caution.
