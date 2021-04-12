Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 1:47PM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday. The

High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* TIMING…Wind will increase late morning Tuesday, peaking during

the mid afternoon hours and continuing through the evening.

* WINDS…Winds of 25 to 35 mph will be common with occasional

gusts to 55 mph.

* IMPACTS…Locally damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. There will be

reduced visibility in areas prone to blowing dust.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This watch highlights the areas of the

highest potential wind gusts on Tuesday. Lesser wind gusts,

but still strong, are likely in several surrounding locations

Tuesday.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

A Wind Advisory means strong winds gusting over 40 mph can make

driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use

extra caution.