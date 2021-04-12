Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 1:47PM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday. The
High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* TIMING…Wind will increase late morning Tuesday, peaking during
the mid afternoon hours and continuing through the evening.
* WINDS…Winds of 25 to 35 mph will be common with occasional
gusts to 55 mph.
* IMPACTS…Locally damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. There will be
reduced visibility in areas prone to blowing dust.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This watch highlights the areas of the
highest potential wind gusts on Tuesday. Lesser wind gusts,
but still strong, are likely in several surrounding locations
Tuesday.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
A Wind Advisory means strong winds gusting over 40 mph can make
driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use
extra caution.
