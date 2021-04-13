High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 1:55AM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert including Barstow, the Interstate
15 corridor and Highway 395.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Locally damaging winds could cause tree damage and
downed power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel
could be difficult due to sudden and strong crosswinds,
especially for high profile vehicles. There will be reduced
visibility in areas prone to blowing dust.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
