High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 1:55AM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert including Barstow, the Interstate

15 corridor and Highway 395.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Locally damaging winds could cause tree damage and

downed power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult due to sudden and strong crosswinds,

especially for high profile vehicles. There will be reduced

visibility in areas prone to blowing dust.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.