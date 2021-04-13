High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 9:45PM PDT until April 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.