Red Flag Warning issued April 13 at 12:34PM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* TIMING…Through 10 pm this evening.

* WIND…For the Owens Valley and Southern Inyo Forest, west 40 to

50 mph winds with gusts over 60 mph possible. For San Bernardino

County, west to southwest 25 to 35 mph winds with gusts up to

60 mph possible.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that start will likely spread rapidly due

to strong winds and very dry conditions. Outdoor burning is

highly discouraged. The main threat for San Bernardino County

is in the western and northern portions of the county.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.