Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 1:41PM PDT until April 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause blowing dust, sharply reducing

visibility. Wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during the

evening. The strongest winds in San Diego County are expected in

the southeastern part of the county along Interstate 8 near

Imperial County.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.