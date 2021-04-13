Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 1:41PM PDT until April 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause blowing dust, sharply reducing
visibility. Wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during the
evening. The strongest winds in San Diego County are expected in
the southeastern part of the county along Interstate 8 near
Imperial County.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.