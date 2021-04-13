Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 1:55AM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…Much of southern Nevada including Las Vegas,
southeastern California including Death Valley and Baker, and
northwest Arizona including Lake Mead NRA and Arizona Strip.
* WHEN…Late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Locally damaging winds could cause damage to trees,
small structures, and power lines. Some power outages are
possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. There will be reduced visibility in areas prone to
blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments