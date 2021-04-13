Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 9:40PM PDT until April 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Through 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause blowing dust, sharply
reducing visibility. Wind gusts could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during
the evening. The strongest winds in San Diego County are
expected in the southeastern part of the county along
Interstate 8 near Imperial County.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.