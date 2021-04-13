Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 9:40PM PDT until April 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…Through 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause blowing dust, sharply

reducing visibility. Wind gusts could blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during

the evening. The strongest winds in San Diego County are

expected in the southeastern part of the county along

Interstate 8 near Imperial County.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.