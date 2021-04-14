Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 8:51AM PDT until April 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Localized
gusts to 65 mph downwind of the San Gorgonio Pass in the
Whitewater area.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Blowing dust and sand could lead to sudden
restrictions in visibility Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will strengthen late this afternoon
and peak this evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.