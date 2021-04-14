Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 9:50PM PDT until April 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Localized

gusts to 65 mph downwind of the San Gorgonio Pass in the

Whitewater area.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San

Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Blowing dust and sand could lead to sudden

restrictions in visibility. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.