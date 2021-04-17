Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 1:42PM PDT until April 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 45 mph
expected. Local gusts to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of San Bernardino and Riverside County
Valleys- The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains,
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland
Areas.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 4 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle.