Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 1:42PM PDT until April 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 45 mph

expected. Local gusts to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of San Bernardino and Riverside County

Valleys- The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains,

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland

Areas.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 4 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle.