Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 5:20AM PDT until April 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 45 mph
expected. Local gusts to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The
Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana
Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.