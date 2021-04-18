Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 5:20AM PDT until April 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 45 mph

expected. Local gusts to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The

Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana

Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.