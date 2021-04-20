Wind Advisory issued April 20 at 1:22PM PDT until April 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Local Gusts to 65 mph through and below the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas of blowing dust and sand will locally reduce

visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.