Wind Advisory issued April 20 at 8:40PM PDT until April 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, strongest

Wednesday afternoon and evening, with gusts to 65 mph through

and below the San Gorgonio Pass into the northern Coachella

Valley.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds blowing around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down. Power outages may result. Blowing

dust and sand reducing visibility in the northern Coachella

Valley east of Whitewater.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.