Wind Advisory issued April 20 at 8:40PM PDT until April 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, strongest
Wednesday afternoon and evening, with gusts to 65 mph through
and below the San Gorgonio Pass into the northern Coachella
Valley.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds blowing around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Power outages may result. Blowing
dust and sand reducing visibility in the northern Coachella
Valley east of Whitewater.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.